Mbalula: Don't pursue disciplinary charges against Zuma

Police minister Fikile Mbalula has said that he does not believe the ANC should pursue disciplinary charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

“It would have meant the ANC would have to go for him‚” Mbalula said on Sunday in an interview with the SABC.

Mbalula said the ANC NEC’s decision to recall Zuma was a “last resort”.

“It (ANC) has got no vengeance or whatsoever. President Ramaphosa led from the front.”

Mbalula said a cabinet reshuffle “must come” and he would not cry if he was to be removed from his current job.

“If I were to [be] judged on the basis of where I stood in the (ANC elective) conference and I am removed for my views‚ then I’ll be the happiest‚ because it means I don’t have leadership. I’ve got just a group of people who think about feelings and they’ve got no interest for the movement (ANC).”