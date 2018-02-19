Politics

More 'bombs' coming from state capture investigation: Mbalula

19 February 2018 - 10:35 By Nico Gous
Fikile Mbalula
Fikile Mbalula
Image: Sunday Times

More “bombs” are coming in the state capture investigations. That is what police minister Fikile Mbalula said on Sunday in an interview with the SABC.

“By bombs I mean the unexpected‚” Mbalula said. “We are investigating more than 17 cases in the so-called state of capture. Some of those cases‚ I will not tell you how many‚ are ready for prosecution.”

He said the lawyers of Ajay Gupta initially offered to cooperate with the Hawks and hand Ajay over‚ but played “cat and mouse”. Gupta has since been declared a fugitive. “You don’t do that with the law.”

Mbalula said three of the five suspects still being sought in relation to the Estina Dairy Project in Vrede are suspected to have left the country. They are believed to be in Dubai‚ India or China.

“Two are of Indian descent and one Chinese‚” Mbalula said. “There is nothing that says they escaped‚ because they left on their own‚ probably on their own business.”

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told the Sunday Times one the arrest warrants is for a Chinese woman who was once a director of Estina.

R220-million meant to benefit poor farmers was allegedly siphoned off Estina to the Guptas and others.

Mbalula said local law enforcement agencies are working with Interpol and a red notice has been issued for the arrest of Ajay Gupta. A red notice has not been listed on Interpol’s website.

He would not be drawn on if a warrant has been issued for the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.

“I am [not] an operative of the law in relation to the Hawks. The best option for anyone who is sought by the police is to appear or to hand himself [in] to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.”

Mbalula did not “want to entertain” the question if Jacob Zuma should be charged. “I think it must be informed by those who are running the institutions to say whether they have a case. On the part of the [former] president‚ he also has rights and recourse.”

