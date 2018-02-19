More 'bombs' coming from state capture investigation: Mbalula

More “bombs” are coming in the state capture investigations. That is what police minister Fikile Mbalula said on Sunday in an interview with the SABC.

“By bombs I mean the unexpected‚” Mbalula said. “We are investigating more than 17 cases in the so-called state of capture. Some of those cases‚ I will not tell you how many‚ are ready for prosecution.”

He said the lawyers of Ajay Gupta initially offered to cooperate with the Hawks and hand Ajay over‚ but played “cat and mouse”. Gupta has since been declared a fugitive. “You don’t do that with the law.”

Mbalula said three of the five suspects still being sought in relation to the Estina Dairy Project in Vrede are suspected to have left the country. They are believed to be in Dubai‚ India or China.