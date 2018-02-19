New Eastern Cape MPL to be sworn in as reshuffle looms

Eastern Cape ANC chairman Oscar Mabuyane will on Monday be sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature.

He‚ together with his deputy Mlungisi Mvoko‚ will be the ruling party's new legislature representatives to be sworn in by Speaker Noxolo Kiviet. This is a strong indication that the Mabuyane-led provincial executive committee is set to reshuffle the provincial cabinet.

Kiviet is expected to replace Premier Phumulo Masualle on an acting basis until the 2019 general elections. TimesLIVE has it on good authority that Mabuyane will replace Economic Development MEC Sakhumzi Somyo.

Last month the party in the province announced that it will be effecting changes in its cabinet and municipal councils. ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi confirmed to TimesLIVE that Mabuyane will be the party's newest MPL. Mabuyane emerged as the party's chairman late last year after his faction won at the chaotic provincial elective conference.