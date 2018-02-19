Politics

New Eastern Cape MPL to be sworn in as reshuffle looms

19 February 2018 - 06:59 By Siphe Macanda
Eastern Cape ANC chairman Oscar Mabuyane. File photo.
Eastern Cape ANC chairman Oscar Mabuyane. File photo.
Image: Alan Eason

Eastern Cape ANC chairman Oscar Mabuyane will on Monday be sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature.

He‚ together with his deputy Mlungisi Mvoko‚ will be the ruling party's new legislature representatives to be sworn in by Speaker Noxolo Kiviet. This is a strong indication that the Mabuyane-led provincial executive committee is set to reshuffle the provincial cabinet.

Kiviet is expected to replace Premier Phumulo Masualle on an acting basis until the 2019 general elections. TimesLIVE has it on good authority that Mabuyane will replace Economic Development MEC Sakhumzi Somyo.

Last month the party in the province announced that it will be effecting changes in its cabinet and municipal councils. ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi confirmed to TimesLIVE that Mabuyane will be the party's newest MPL. Mabuyane emerged as the party's chairman late last year after his faction won at the chaotic provincial elective conference.

READ MORE

EC premier's future hangs in balance as party plans to meet on Monday

The future of the Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle hangs in the balance as the party in the province gears up to reshuffle the provincial ...
Politics
2 days ago

Status of some Eastern Cape ANC PEC members under scrutiny

The status of some ANC provincial executive committee members in the Eastern Cape has come under scrutiny after it emerged that some had left the ...
Politics
3 days ago

Zuma must resign or be devoured by vultures: Mantashe

ANC national chairman Gwede Mantashe says if President Jacob Zuma does not resign‚ the ANC will be left with no choice but to let him be "fried” by ...
Politics
5 days ago

Dissolve Eastern Cape executive committee: ANCYL task team

The ANC Youth League provincial task team has come out guns blazing against the Oscar Mabuyane-led provincial executive committee (PEC)‚ calling for ...
Politics
9 days ago

Most read

  1. Downsize looms for SA's bloated administration Business
  2. EXPLAINER: If Ajay Gupta flees to Dubai – UN convention can bring him back to SA Politics
  3. Zulu revolt is unlikely‚ say analysts Politics
  4. It's Malema vs Maimane: Two party leaders clash over land issue Politics
  5. Ramaphosa may spring a few surprises in Cabinet reshuffle: analyst Politics

Latest Videos

It's a wrap: The top moments from Ramaphosa's first Sona
'We want peace in this Parliament': Malema speaks after SONA 2018
X