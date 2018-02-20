The Economic Freedom Fighters have questioned a report released by the SA Institute of Race Relations that suggests 60% of the party’s MPs have left Parliament since 2014.

In an op-ed in the Daily Maverick‚ EFF MP and deputy secretary general Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi said the author of the IRR report‚ Gareth van Onselen‚ has a sworn dislike for the party and its internal workings.

"Any observer looking at a restructuring of the EFF caucus in the way Van Onselen describes it should wonder how it is that 60% was changed‚ yet there is no implosion in the EFF. Without giving the leadership an opportunity to offer the other side of the story‚ you are unable‚ purely on the bias of numbers and half-baked media quotations‚ to come to an intelligible conclusion.

"In a sense‚ Van Onselen uses quantitative means to make a qualitative claim and has only succeeded in showing off his dislike of the EFF and not the truth about the EFF‚” Mkhaliphi said.

In the report‚ released earlier this month‚ Van Onselen states that as of February 2018‚ 60% of all EFF representatives in the National Assembly had resigned or been expelled since the 2014 general elections.