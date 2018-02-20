Politics

Gordhan willing to serve in Ramaphosa's Cabinet

20 February 2018 - 09:17 By Genevieve Quintal
Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times / John Liebenberg

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has indicated that he is willing to serve a year in Cabinet‚ but after that he would like to resign.

Gordhan has been touted as a potential stand-in finance minister until elections next year or as public enterprises minister.

"I would actually retire if I can‚ but … if there is another year service which I can offer … well let’s see if I have any use‚" Gordhan told a seminar at Werksmans Attorneys on Monday.

During his state of the nation address‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated he would be trimming the already bloated Cabinet. He also spoke on configuring the way state-owned enterprises operated and how their boards were appointed.

After being fired as finance minister‚ Gordhan joined Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises‚ which has been investigating corruption and allegations of state capture within these institutions‚ such as Eskom.

- Business Day 

