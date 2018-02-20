The president who bobbed and weaved past one political scandal after another finally took a knockout punch last week‚ and now‚ a few days later‚ the country is still in a state of euphoria.

But‚ we should ask ourselves‚ what type of rotten political context allowed one man to get away with so much for so long? The marvel isn't that he fell from power. The marvel is how many lifelines were thrown to him before that happened.

When stripped down to the basic events‚ one can only ask one question:

HOW ON EARTH DID THIS HAPPEN?

- Bribery and dismissal: When he was elected as ANC head in 2007‚ he already had marks of disgrace on his CV. From 1999‚ he was deputy president of the country under Thabo Mbeki.

However‚ it came to light that Schabir Shaik‚ his financial adviser‚ had solicited bribes on his behalf and that an arms deal worth $5-billion lay at the heart of it. In 2005‚ Mbeki dismissed him while Shaik went to prison.

- Rape: In June 2005‚ he was charged with the rape of a young family friend - known then only as Khwezi - who was HIV-positive. He was acquitted and went on to defeat Mbeki for the party crown two years later‚ while Khwezi had to leave the country for fear of intimidation.