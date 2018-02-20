Politics

MEC 'shocked and outraged' by rape at hospital

20 February 2018 - 14:22 By Penwell Dlamini
Gwen Ramokgopa. File photo.
Gwen Ramokgopa. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lisa Hnatowicz)

Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says she is outraged at the allegations of sexual assault at the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp.

The MEC said she was shocked to hear of alleged sexual assault by a sessional doctor at the hospital in the outpatient department.

“This horrifying incident is alleged to have taken place yesterday. Upon hearing about the matter‚ the hospital management assisted the victim and alerted the specialist family violence‚ sexual assault and child abuse unit of the South African Police Service where a sexual assault case was opened. The victim was then referred to Leratong Hospital’s crisis center for clinical assessment‚ trauma counselling and collection of evidence.

“I am saddened by this allegation and it’s difficult for me to comprehend how a professional entrusted to look after our vulnerable patients can commit such a heinous act. Although we are allowing the police to do their work‚ we should send a strong message to our employees and community members at large that sexual assaults are human rights violations and should be strongly condemned and the perpetrators should face the might of the law‚” said Ramokgopa.

The department has stopped the services of the doctor implicated in the scandal with immediate effect.

“This incident should not have happened in the first place as doctors are trained to look after and care for patients and not abuse them in any form. The implicated doctor will also be reported to the Health Professions Council of South Africa for his alleged misconduct‚” concluded Ramokgopa.

