Politics

Ramaphosa hosts farewell dinner for Zuma

20 February 2018 - 10:21 By Penwell Dlamini
President Cyril Ramaphosa with former President Jacob Zuma.
President Cyril Ramaphosa with former President Jacob Zuma.
Image: Siyabulela Duda/The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa Follow/Flickr

After a bruising battle to get Jacob Zuma to resign‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a private dinner to bid farewell to his predecessor on Tuesday.

“It is a farewell cocktail dinner. It is in Cape Town in Tuynhuys. It is a private dinner for the president and president Zuma and members of cabinet and deputy ministers‚” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

He also confirmed that Zuma has been invited to the occasion. Reports said last week that Zuma had failed to attend Ramaphosa's maiden state of the nation address‚ to which he had also been invited. Zuma had reportedly not responded to the invite.

Zuma stepped down last week after protracted negotiations with the ANC leadership. He was eventually recalled by the ANC after the talks reached a deadlock and on the eve of a motion of no confidence in parliament.

READ MORE

How did one man get away with so much for so long?

The president who bobbed and weaved past one political scandal after another finally took a knockout punch last week‚ and now‚ a few days later‚ the ...
Politics
5 hours ago

'Give me six months to be a dictator‚ things will be in order': Jacob Zuma in quotes

The curtain may have fallen on Jacob Zuma but the words he shared on the country’s political stage live on.
Politics
20 hours ago

Zulu revolt is unlikely‚ say analysts

Political analysts have rejected speculation that there could be a revolt from some quarters of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal following Jacob Zuma’s ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Zuma staff in limbo as former president packs his bags

Former president Jacob Zuma had not briefed his staff members with regards to where their future lies‚ at least for those who were not employed ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. EFF questions IRR report that 60% of its MPs have left Parliament Politics
  2. Ramaphosa thinking about Cabinet line-up during morning walks Politics
  3. Ramaphosa hosts farewell dinner for Zuma Politics
  4. Gordhan willing to serve in Ramaphosa's Cabinet Politics
  5. Ramaphosa must fuse fixing broken institutions and economic policy Politics

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes
X