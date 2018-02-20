Ramaphosa thinking about Cabinet line-up during morning walks

Business Day reported that former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has indicated that he is willing to serve a year in Cabinet. Gordhan has been touted as a potential stand-in finance minister until elections next year or as public enterprises minister.

Ramaphosa led a group of about 100 people on a morning walk to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“This is the time to walk, to reflect even about Cabinet and all that,” he told reporters on television news channel eNCA during his walk in response to a question on whether there was time to shake up his cabinet ahead of the budget speech.

Ramaphosa was sworn in as head of state last Thursday after his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, reluctantly resigned after a nine-year tenure blighted by scandals, policy uncertainty and stagnant economic growth.

-Reuters and TimesLIVE