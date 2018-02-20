Politics

Ramaphosa thinking about Cabinet line-up during morning walks

20 February 2018 - 10:19 By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

President Cyril Ramaphosa took on a 5km walk from Gugulethu to Athlone on February 20 2018.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday his early morning walks gave him time to think about his Cabinet amid growing speculation about its composition and the future of the finance minister.

In his state of nation address on Friday, Ramaphosa strongly hinted at a Cabinet shake-up when he said he would review the make-up and size of government departments.
Investors are watching closely to see if Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, who is due to deliver the budget speech on Wednesday, keeps his job. 

Business Day reported that former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has indicated that he is willing to serve a year in Cabinet. Gordhan has been touted as a potential stand-in finance minister until elections next year or as public enterprises minister.

Ramaphosa led a group of about 100 people on a morning walk to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“This is the time to walk, to reflect even about Cabinet and all that,” he told reporters on television news channel eNCA during his walk in response to a question on whether there was time to shake up his cabinet ahead of the budget speech.

Ramaphosa was sworn in as head of state last Thursday after his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, reluctantly resigned after a nine-year tenure blighted by scandals, policy uncertainty and stagnant economic growth.

-Reuters and TimesLIVE

MORE

Gordhan willing to serve in Ramaphosa's Cabinet

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has indicated that he is willing to serve a year in Cabinet‚ but after that he would like to resign.
Politics
2 hours ago

They must go: Seven cabinet ministers who should get the chop

Newly sworn-in State President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make changes to his cabinet soon. And while it’s a matter of when rather than if‚ the ...
Politics
4 hours ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa leads the pack on morning walk

Striding confidently with his head up and chest out‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa led a group of about 100 people on a morning walk to promote a healthy ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Downsize looms for SA's bloated administration

South Africa’s bloated cabinet and government departments are due for a makeover under the watch of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Business
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. EFF questions IRR report that 60% of its MPs have left Parliament Politics
  2. Ramaphosa thinking about Cabinet line-up during morning walks Politics
  3. Ramaphosa hosts farewell dinner for Zuma Politics
  4. Gordhan willing to serve in Ramaphosa's Cabinet Politics
  5. Ramaphosa must fuse fixing broken institutions and economic policy Politics

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes
X