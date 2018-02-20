Politics

WATCH | SA's new president is 'Cecil' Rama-who?

20 February 2018 - 12:35 By Deneesha Pillay

This video of Delon Blignaut, 7, of Parkridge in Port Elizabeth trying to say Ramaphosa’s name is the cutest thing you will see this week.

For many South Africans Cyril Ramaphosa is a well-known name.

But for the younger few‚ pronouncing our new president’s name can be a challenge.

Delon’s mom‚ Lauren Pillay Blignaut‚ said he was “quite the comedian” and enjoyed staying up to date with what was happening in South African politics.

“We always have the TV on the channels relating to the news and one time he was even saying ‘Gupta must fall’.

“Before the video was taken we were watching the Sona and then I asked him if he knew who the new president is.

“I was surprised that he knew who it was‚ and he had a good laugh‚” she said.

Blignaut shared the video on Facebook last Friday‚ with the caption “Cyril… Cecil... Same thing according to Delon... Work in progress #newpresident ”

