WATCH | The highlights from Ramaphosa's Sona reply

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the debate following his first state of the nation address.

As part of his pledge last Friday to "turn the tide of corruption" in public life, Ramaphosa told parliament he would launch "lifestyle audits" of public representatives - background checks on whether officials were living lavishly beyond their normal means.

He also said he would announce a new cabinet " at the appropriate time."

Repeating his message on land, Ramaphosa said he would not allow "smash and grab" moves when undertaking land expropriation without compensation - a policy he has promised to speed up the transfer of land to black people.

"We will handle it with responsibility. We will handle it in a way that will not damage our economy, that is not going to damage agricultural production," he told parliament, referring to expropriation of land without compensation.