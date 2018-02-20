WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa responds to the Sona debate in Parliament
Note: This livestream is due to begin at 2pm.
20 February 2018 - 13:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa is responding to the debate on his state of the nation address in Parliament.
During his state of the nation address‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated he would be trimming the already bloated Cabinet. He also spoke on configuring the way state-owned enterprises operated and how their boards were appointed.
