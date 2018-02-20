Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa responds to the Sona debate in Parliament

Note: This livestream is due to begin at 2pm.

20 February 2018 - 13:00 By Timeslive

President Cyril Ramaphosa is responding to the debate on his state of the nation address in Parliament.

During his state of the nation address‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated he would be trimming the already bloated Cabinet. He also spoke on configuring the way state-owned enterprises operated and how their boards were appointed.

MORE

Ramaphosa thinking about Cabinet line-up during morning walks

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday his early morning walks gave him time to think about his Cabinet amid growing speculation about its ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Gordhan willing to serve in Ramaphosa's Cabinet

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has indicated that he is willing to serve a year in Cabinet‚ but after that he would like to resign.
Politics
7 hours ago

Ramaphosa hosts farewell dinner for Zuma

After a bruising battle to get Jacob Zuma to resign‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a private dinner to bid farewell to his predecessor on ...
Politics
6 hours ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa leads the pack on morning walk

Striding confidently with his head up and chest out‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa led a group of about 100 people on a morning walk to promote a healthy ...
Politics
9 hours ago

They must go: Seven cabinet ministers who should get the chop

Newly sworn-in State President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make changes to his cabinet soon. And while it’s a matter of when rather than if‚ the ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa vows to compensate families affected by Marikana incident Politics
  2. Review of size of government departments will take months: Ramaphosa Politics
  3. SAHRC says Edward Zuma doesn't understand hate speech Politics
  4. SACP in Eastern Cape wants meeting with ANC after chief whip's removal Politics
  5. Budget must cut government spending: DA Politics

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes
X