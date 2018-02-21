All eyes and ears will be on Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba when he presents the annual budget speech in parliament on Wednesday at 2pm.

It is only the second budget that Gigaba‚ who has been in the Treasury’s top seat for just under a year‚ has had to prepare‚ after he presented the midterm budget in October. With the likelihood of a cabinet shuffle looming‚ many believe it could be the former home affairs minister’s last.

Industry leaders and economists have weighed in with their own wishlists of how they would like to see national fiscus distributed.

Here is what they told Times Select:

South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) CEO Alan Mukoki

The objective of the chamber to “ensure adequate protection of the interests of business” is clearly reflected in Mukoki’s hopes for the budget.