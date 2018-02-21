Politics

'If the police are not safe‚ who can protect South Africans?' asks DA

21 February 2018 - 12:41 By Ernest Mabuza
DA shadow minister of police Zakhele Mbhele. File photo.
Image: Facebook/Zakhele Mbhele

If the police are no longer safe‚ who must South Africans trust for their protection? the Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Wednesday.

The DA made the comment as it condemned the attack on the Engcobo police station in the Eastern Cape‚ which resulted in the loss of seven lives‚ including six South African Police Service members and an off-duty soldier.

“The DA is saddened by this act of senseless violence‚ and wishes to convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims‚” DA shadow minister of police Zakhele Mbhele said in a statement.

