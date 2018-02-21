Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he hopes President Cyril Ramaphosa will do for walking what he did for condoms.

After two days of getting attention on the Sea Point promenade in Cape Town‚ the Western Cape ANC invited members of the public to join Ramaphosa for a walk from Gugulethu township to Athlone. On his scheduled walk on Tuesday morning‚ accompanied by media‚ Ramaphosa avoided political talk and stuck to exercise.

He joked that his "tummy must fall"‚ perhaps creating his first Twitter hashtag as president. Motsoaledi said: "We like him a lot. People pay a lot of attention to him. He brought having to walk to life." Motsoaledi said he used to walk with former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe at 5am near parliament but the pair didn't attract the crowds that Ramaphosa does.