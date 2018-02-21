Politics

Naval project will create 5‚000 jobs over five years: Ramaphosa

21 February 2018 - 10:57 By Nico Gous
Newly appointed President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Newly appointed President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: MIKE HUTCHINGS / AFP

A naval project for building ships will create about 5‚000 jobs in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) over the next five years‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

The project is part of Operation Phakisa‚ Ramaphosa said during a brief speech on Armed Forces Day in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

Ramaphosa said the project would create 570 “high-end technical jobs” and 4‚500 indirect jobs over the next five years.

Armed Forces Day commemorates the sinking of the SS Mendi in the English Channel on February 21 1971. It resulted in the deaths of 600 black soldiers. Ramaphosa said it commemorates the “bravery” of the soldiers prepared to “fight in a war that was not theirs”.

Be warned‚ ministers - Ramaphosa will be keeping a beady eye on your lifestyles

As the minister of finance prepares to account to South African taxpayers how government plans to spend their money‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa wants ...
Politics
5 hours ago

“This day has become a day that allows us to remember all men and women who have paid the ultimate price in defence of freedom‚ peace and justice. It reminds us that blood was spilled by many of our people to guarantee us our freedom and our dignity‚” he said.

Ramaphosa praised the collaboration between South Africa and Cuba in Operation Thusano‚ which entails the SANDF using Cuban military mechanics.

“From inception in 2015‚ over 4‚000 vehicles have been repaired and maintained in several workshops‚” he said.

As part of the project‚ 446 South Africans mechanics are currently apprentices and 395 have qualified.

Ramaphosa presses home his 'new dawn'

It is difficult to believe that‚ only a week ago‚ the ANC was still publicly doing an egg dance around Jacob Zuma‚ with secretary-general Ace ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zwane to be investigated over state capture‚ MPs decide Politics
  2. Naval project will create 5‚000 jobs over five years: Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Why EFF red berets will not be in parliament for #Budget2018 Politics
  4. Let's hope Ramaphosa can do for walking what he did for condoms: minister Politics
  5. ‘Don’t throw a wet blanket over our economy‚ Gigaba’ Politics

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes

Related articles

  1. IN FULL | Ramaphosa's reply to the State of the Nation debate Politics
  2. Ramaphosa vows to compensate families affected by Marikana incident Politics
  3. Review of size of government departments will take months: Ramaphosa Politics
  4. Ramaphosa hosts farewell dinner for Zuma Politics
X