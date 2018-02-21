Naval project will create 5‚000 jobs over five years: Ramaphosa

A naval project for building ships will create about 5‚000 jobs in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) over the next five years‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

The project is part of Operation Phakisa‚ Ramaphosa said during a brief speech on Armed Forces Day in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

Ramaphosa said the project would create 570 “high-end technical jobs” and 4‚500 indirect jobs over the next five years.

Armed Forces Day commemorates the sinking of the SS Mendi in the English Channel on February 21 1971. It resulted in the deaths of 600 black soldiers. Ramaphosa said it commemorates the “bravery” of the soldiers prepared to “fight in a war that was not theirs”.