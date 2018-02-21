It is difficult to believe that‚ only a week ago‚ the ANC was still publicly doing an egg dance around Jacob Zuma‚ with secretary-general Ace Magashule telling a media briefing last Tuesday that the then president had done “nothing wrong”.

Zuma stubbornly hung on to power while the clock ticked down on his presidency.

This week‚ South Africa is basking in the “new dawn” of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency‚ with Zuma relegated as yesterday’s man.