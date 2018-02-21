Politics

So‚ who would you vote for today?

21 February 2018 - 07:22 By Tom Eaton
Would you vote for the ANC‚ the DA or the EFF if South Africa had to go to the polling stations tomorrow?
Would you vote for the ANC‚ the DA or the EFF if South Africa had to go to the polling stations tomorrow?
Image: THULI DLAMINI

If South Africa held a general election tomorrow‚ which party would you vote for?

That was the question I asked in a Twitter poll nine months ago.

The options‚ limited to four by the poll’s format‚ were the ANC‚ the DA‚ the EFF and‚ somewhat stupidly‚ “Wouldn’t vote”.

In retrospect I should have gone with “None of the above” rather than “Wouldn’t vote”‚ but‚ in my defence‚ this was never going to be an authoritative taking of the nation’s temperature: I’m a spinner of yarns‚ not a cruncher of numbers.

Most read

  1. Why EFF red berets will not be in parliament for Budget2018 Politics
  2. Let's hope Ramaphosa can do for walking what he did for condoms: minister Politics
  3. ‘Don’t throw a wet blanket over our economy‚ Gigaba’ Politics
  4. Be warned‚ ministers - Ramaphosa will be keeping a beady eye on your lifestyles Politics
  5. Ramaphosa presses home his 'new dawn' Politics

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes
X