Mabuza looks set for role as deputy president

Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza has told his provincial cabinet that he will be vacating his office soon because of his new responsibilities as ANC deputy president.

According to a report in Business Day, sources who attended a cabinet lekgotla in the province last week that Mabuza indicated he could be departing as early as next week.

This is the strongest indication yet that Mabuza might be headed for the Union Buildings to take up the position of deputy president of the country, with a cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the cards.

Mabuza’s comments to his cabinet in Mpumalanga were made at the lekgotla held in preparation for his state of the province address on Friday.

The premier’s spokesman, Zibonele Mncwango, said that "it was true that Mabuza indicated the possibility of his vacating his office in the province to his cabinet colleagues".

