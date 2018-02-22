Politics

Mabuza looks set for role as deputy president

22 February 2018 - 08:06 By NATASHA MARRIAN
Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza has his sights set on the deputy presidency.
Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza has his sights set on the deputy presidency.
Image: Masi Losi

Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza has told his provincial cabinet that he will be vacating his office soon because of his new responsibilities as ANC deputy president.

According to a report in Business Day, sources who attended a cabinet lekgotla in the province last week that Mabuza indicated he could be departing as early as next week.

This is the strongest indication yet that Mabuza might be headed for the Union Buildings to take up the position of deputy president of the country, with a cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the cards.

Mabuza’s comments to his cabinet in Mpumalanga were made at the lekgotla held in preparation for his state of the province address on Friday.

The premier’s spokesman, Zibonele Mncwango, said that "it was true that Mabuza indicated the possibility of his vacating his office in the province to his cabinet colleagues".

Read the full story on BusinessLIVE

MORE

Brace for impact: Gigaba raises VAT rate to 15%

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has announced an increase of 1 percentage point in the value-added tax (VAT) rate in the 2018 budget, raising it to ...
Business
19 hours ago

Ramaphosa may spring a few surprises in Cabinet reshuffle: analyst

President Cyril Ramaphosa may spring a few surprises in his new cabinet‚ according to political analyst Dumisani Hlophe.
Politics
2 days ago

Ramaphosa presses home his 'new dawn'

It is difficult to believe that‚ only a week ago‚ the ANC was still publicly doing an egg dance around Jacob Zuma‚ with secretary-general Ace ...
Politics
1 day ago

Be warned‚ ministers - Ramaphosa will be keeping a beady eye on your lifestyles

As the minister of finance prepares to account to South African taxpayers how government plans to spend their money‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa wants ...
Politics
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Moerane asks cops to explain why political violence cases don’t go to court Politics
  2. Budget 2018: A speech to remember ... for all the wrong reasons Politics
  3. 'The problem is that national treasury is running the country' - Cosatu Politics
  4. 'The poor do not live on bread and pap alone' - SACP Politics
  5. Mabuza looks set for role as deputy president Politics

Latest Videos

Budget 2018 in a nutshell - all you need to know
Seven people killed ‘execution-style’ at Eastern Cape police station
X