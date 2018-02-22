The R6-billion allocated by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba for drought relief and infrastructure is a drop in the ocean‚ Western Cape Premier Helen Zille said on Thursday.

“Although R6-billion is a lot of money‚ divided between five provinces it will hardly touch sides if it is intended both for relief and new infrastructure‚” Zille said in her State of the Province address.

“The City [of Cape Town’s] infrastructure-build programme‚ on its own‚ amounts to almost R6-billion. No local government should have to shoulder the burden of capital and operational costs for what is a national function.

“The city is ramping up augmentation from about 120 million litres per day by July 2018 – mainly from aquifers - to about 300 million litres per day by September 2020‚ including re-use and desalination.”