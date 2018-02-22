Six police officers and a soldier died in a shooting at the Ngcobo police station on Wednesday‚ adding to the deaths of 57 police officers who died in 2016/17‚ the committee said. The committee further called on the police to urgently address ATM robberies‚ pointing out that in March last year police in the same area also came under attack from about 15 armed robbers while the criminals were robbing a Standard Bank ATM. The local police station was also hit.

Mthimunye welcomed the action taken by authorities in the wake of the latest killings. National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole appointed a special team to investigate the crime‚ while Police Minister Fikile Mbalula visit the station.

Mthimunye called for more measures to protect officers of the law‚ saying the incident highlighted their vulnerability as well as the proliferation of legal and illegal guns. He said 18 to 21 murders are committed daily with guns‚ according to 2016/17 crime statistics.