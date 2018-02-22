Buffalo City Metro chief financial officer Vincent Pillay has been suspended over the Nelson Mandela funeral scandal.

The decision was taken during a heated special council meeting held Wednesday‚ where the Democratic Alliance called for a division vote on the matter as the party was against the move.

However‚ the official opposition party lost the bid when their 19 councillors were outvoted by a majority of 59 councillors who voted for the suspension of Pillay. His suspension is in connection to the Nelson Mandela funeral scandal that rocked the metro in 2013.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a damning report in December 2017 that fingered Pillay‚ following a series of stories published by the Daily Dispatch.

She found him to have acted in violation of the provision of the municipal supply chain management regulations and the supply chain management policy of BCM when the metro forked out R6-million for the transportation of mourners after Mandela died.

BCM official Ntsikelelo Sigcau will be acting in Pillay’s position until the matter is concluded‚ DispatchLIVE was told.

