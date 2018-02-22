He said that based on the mid-term results‚ revenue is expected to increase substantially‚ mainly because of the following:

increase in property rates (R90-million);

increase in interest on investments (R50-million);

increased grant allocations and roll-overs from other spheres of government (R344-million);

increase in other revenue (R66-million).

Income from the sale of water‚ however‚ has to be reduced as a result of a decrease in the consumption of water following the introduction of water restrictions last year.

The total operating expenditure will increase by R679-million to address some of the shortfalls on‚ for example‚ contractually obligated expenditure.

The city has expenditure that must be honoured such as the lease and rental of the fleet utilised by the city (R200-million) and expenditure on leased buildings including Tshwane House (R127-million). The city is in a process of reviewing these contracts for operational efficiencies.