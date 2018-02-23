'It wasn't me‚ it was Singh': Brown responds to damning finding

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has reiterated that she was not responsible for misleading Parliament after a damning finding by the public protector.

Brown pointed the finger at axed Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh for supplying her with incorrect information‚ which she passed on to Parliament.

The ruling followed a complaint by DA MP Natasha Mazzone about Brown's response to a parliamentary question. The question related to a contract between Eskom and Gupta-linked consulting firm Trillian. Brown had told Parliament that no such agreement existed but that was later disproved.