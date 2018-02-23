Political killings in KZN are among ANC factions over 'who must eat': EFF

The party did not mince its words.

It said that there were no political killings in the province‚ but rather that ANC members were killing each other for resources‚ tenders and patronage. The EFF also questioned the objective behind the establishment of the commission.

Ndlozi warned the commission not to label the ANC intra-party killings as political‚ which could absolve those involved on the basis that they were acting politically when committing murders.

“What is a political killing? How do you characterise a political killing such that you set up a commission that must spend resources‚ the limited resources of our people‚ probing something they assume is a political killing? There is no politics here. They [ANC] are killing themselves the same way a thug will come to your house for your cellphone and kill you for your refrigerator.

“To brand it political is almost to suspend a due police investigation that must take place. So these are not political killings and that really underlines our conceptual prioritisation in relation to what the objectives of the commission are‚” he said.