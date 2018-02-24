Politics

DA Leader Maimane to launch national petition to oppose VAT increase

24 February 2018 - 11:32 By Timeslive
DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane will on Saturday launch a national petition in Soshanguve‚ Tshwane‚ opposing the increase in value-added tax (VAT).

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced during his budget speech in Parliament this week that VAT would be increased from 14% to 15% – the first change to the rate since 1993.

The DA said on Saturday that the increase in VAT‚ along with a huge increase in fuel levies‚ would cause an increase in food and transport costs for all South Africans.

“The ANC cannot make the poor pay for their looting of public money‚ and we will fight this increase in VAT on behalf of the poor and the unemployed‚” it said.

Maimane will be joined on Saturday by DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey and Mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga.

READ MORE

Bonds mixed as market waits for possible Cabinet reshuffle

Local government bonds were mixed on Friday afternoon‚ with longer-dated paper firmer‚ in line with the rand‚ as the market watched for a shake-up of ...
Business
23 hours ago

Rand gains on rumours of possible Cabinet reshuffle

The rand was firmer against the dollar on Friday afternoon amid speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa was imminent.
Business
23 hours ago

You’ve got nerve, Mr Gigaba

You can accuse Malusi Gigaba of a lot of things but cowardly he is not. When he presented Jacob Zuma’s final budget this week, it took serious ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa withdraws Zuma's appeal over Abrahams appointment Politics
  2. Parliament committee commends breakthrough on Ngcobo cop killings Politics
  3. Zuma must finally get his day in court: DA Politics
  4. EFF accuses ANC of KZN political intolerance Politics
  5. DA Leader Maimane to launch national petition to oppose VAT increase Politics

Latest Videos

Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
Ford Kugas are still ticking time bombs‚ says victim of latest blaze
X