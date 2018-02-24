The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) claims that it has been subjected to violent political intolerance in KwaZulu-Natal by the ANC.

In an 11-page submission to the Moerane Commssion of Inquiry investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday‚ the EFF accused the ANC of subjecting it to violent political intolerance since its formation five years ago because they felt threatened by it.

“Not only have we been refused public venues like community halls‚ sports grounds‚ and open spaces‚ at times our members‚ merely for wearing red berets have been victims of gruesome assaults‚” said the EFF in its statement to the commission.

The statement also listed 21 incidents in which the EFF members were allegedly assaulted‚ threatened and shot at by ANC members in various parts of the province.

They included an incident in January 2014‚ where a mob of ANC supporters led by former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Edward‚ blocked EFF supporters‚ including the party’s leader‚ Julius Malema‚ on their way to open a house the party had built for one of its supporters in Nkandla.