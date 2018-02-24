Politics

Parliament committee commends breakthrough on Ngcobo cop killings

24 February 2018 - 13:09 By Timeslive
Gunmen killed seven people in an attack on Engcobo police station in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, on February 21 2018.
Image: SUPPLIED

Parliament’s portfolio committee on police has welcomed Friday night’s breakthrough by a police task team that resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals suspected to have carried out an attack on the Ngcobo police on Wednesday.

Seven suspects were killed in an ensuing firefight between the task team and the heavily armed suspects. Police also confiscated a large number of weapons. The portfolio committee wished a task team member who was wounded in the shootout a speedy recovery.

Three officers and an off-duty soldier died in a raid by a gang on the Ngcobo police station on Wednesday night. The bodies of two more officers were found about 6km away. Another police officer died later in hospital.

The portfolio committee’s chairperson‚ Frans Beukman‚ said that the task team comprising of different SAPS units should be commended for the breakthrough in the matter.

"We trust that the other suspects will be apprehended soon.

“Members worked non-stop to arrest the possible suspects in the case and their commitment and professionalism should be an example to all law enforcement agencies.

“It is important that all suspects in the case be subjected to the judicial process as soon as possible‚” Beukman said.

