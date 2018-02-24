Politics

WATCH | 'I never thought it was a task I deserved': Zuma to presidency staff

25 February 2018 - 00:00 By NEO GOBA
Image: Masi Losi

Jacob Zuma stubbornly remained in office despite calls for him step. But this week he told presidency staff he was not deserving of the highest job in the land.

A jovial Zuma went to the Union Buildings on Friday where he  made his farewell speech.

A number of staff  took photos and videos of the speech which were circulated on social media.

“When I was given this task certainly, I never thought it was a task that I deserved. In my own mind, I thought there were many South Africans who deserved this more than me, but once people say, ‘do this’ I wouldn’t defy them.

“So I said, ‘well let me do it to the best of my ability’ and I’m sure as a human being, [it’s] only God and Jesus who don’t commit mistakes,” Zuma said.

Zuma, 75, who had been president for eight years and nine months, thanked staff for their hard work and dedication under his leadership.

Zuma was forced to resign on Valentine’s day after pressure from the ANC’s national executive, paving the way for his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, to become president.

Read more in the Sunday Times.


