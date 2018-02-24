WATCH | 'I never thought it was a task I deserved': Zuma to presidency staff

“When I was given this task certainly, I never thought it was a task that I deserved. In my own mind, I thought there were many South Africans who deserved this more than me, but once people say, ‘do this’ I wouldn’t defy them.

“So I said, ‘well let me do it to the best of my ability’ and I’m sure as a human being, [it’s] only God and Jesus who don’t commit mistakes,” Zuma said.

Zuma, 75, who had been president for eight years and nine months, thanked staff for their hard work and dedication under his leadership.

Zuma was forced to resign on Valentine’s day after pressure from the ANC’s national executive, paving the way for his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, to become president.

