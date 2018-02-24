He said the raising of VAT by 1 percentage point in effect meant that South Africans would all be paying 7.14% more tax on everyday goods and services.

“This‚ combined with a significant fuel levy increases‚ will make food and transport more expensive. It will now be more expensive to be unemployed in South Africa. Life will get harder for the most vulnerable in society over the coming months.

“As I have said‚ I will offer President Ramaphosa my support when he takes action that will benefit the country. However‚ raising VAT and transport levies will not benefit the country‚ it will do the very opposite – and it will hit the poor and the jobless the hardest.”

A VAT increase‚ he said‚ only exacerbated the inequality between the “haves” and the “have-nots”.

“Over half of our nation lives in poverty‚ and almost 10 million South Africans are without a job. Those South Africans should have benefitted from the budget‚ not been bruised and battered by it.

“The ANC cannot steal public money and then expect us‚ the people‚ to pay for it. South Africans are law abiding. We pay our taxes faithfully‚ and we deserve better than this. We will not take this lying down.

“Therefore we are here today to call on all South Africans to join the fight against increased taxes for the poor and working class. The DA will oppose and fight the VAT increase and the transport levy increases on all fronts. We will not support a regressive and anti-poor policy by the ANC‚ and will today be launching a national petition to say ‘no’ to VAT and transport levies.”

Raising VAT and other taxes was not a necessity. Instead of raising VAT‚ the ANC could have rather cut the fat in government‚ Maimane said.