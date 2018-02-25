57 cops in family violence unit are convicted criminals: DA

Other crimes included driving under the influence‚ reckless or negligent driving‚ fraud‚ loss of firearms and defeating the ends of justice and theft.

“These are patently not the kind of people who should be working with children or the victims of domestic or sexual violence‚” Mbhele said.

He called on Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to urgently brief Parliament's Police Portfolio Committee on how he intended to root out these members.

“It is quite clear from the questionable conduct of these members that they cannot be entrusted with the responsibility of addressing the extremely high levels of violence against women and children.