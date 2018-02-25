57 cops in family violence unit are convicted criminals: DA
The Democratic Alliance says it is deeply disturbed by a reply to a parliamentary question which reveals that 57 South African Police Service (SAPS) members working at Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offenses (FCS) units have criminal records themselves.
DA shadow minister of police Zakhele Mbhele said these members crimes included at least three cases of culpable homicide‚ seven of common assault‚ two of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm‚ and one instance of pointing a firearm.
Other crimes included driving under the influence‚ reckless or negligent driving‚ fraud‚ loss of firearms and defeating the ends of justice and theft.
“These are patently not the kind of people who should be working with children or the victims of domestic or sexual violence‚” Mbhele said.
He called on Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to urgently brief Parliament's Police Portfolio Committee on how he intended to root out these members.
“It is quite clear from the questionable conduct of these members that they cannot be entrusted with the responsibility of addressing the extremely high levels of violence against women and children.
“This is an indictment on both the Minister of Police‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ and the entire SAPS leadership.
“It is totally unacceptable that the FCS units have compromised members.
“The DA will hold Minister Mbalula to account to root out these officers and to replace them with untainted individuals who will diligently bring justice to the victims and survivors of sexual abuse and domestic violence‚” Mbhele said.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE