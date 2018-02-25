"We will still discuss that [and] there is no need for the president to brief the national executive committee on cabinet or any other matter relating to government‚" he added.

His remarks follows much speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa will reshuffle his cabinet since ascending to the higher office of the land just over a week ago. The NEC is meeting for the first time since it took a decision to recall former president Jacob Zuma at the very same venue. Zuma was unceremoniously recalled two weeks after the NEC – the highest decision making body of the party - decided to recall him after he had asked for a three to six month "transition" period.

Ramaphosa‚ who beat his rival Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma for the party’s top position at its elective conference in December‚ sat just metres away from her on Sunday.

Dlamini-Zuma appeared to be in a jovial mood when the media was given a photo opportunity before the meeting convened.

The secretary general said that first half of the NEC meeting discussed the state of the nation address‚ the various state of the province addresses as well as the road map to the 2019 national elections.