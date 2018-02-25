Politics

Parliamentary committee to be briefed on Ngcobo raid in next two weeks

25 February 2018 - 14:55 By Timeslive
Outside the police station where a gang of gunmen shot and killed seven police officers and one soldier inside the Ngcobo police station.
Image: Thembile Sigqolana

Parliament’s portfolio committee on police will meet with the national commissioner of police in the next two weeks to be briefed on last week’s raid on the Ngcobo police station in the Eastern Cape in which five policemen were gunned down.

The committee’s chairperson‚ Frans Beukman‚ who will be attending Tuesday's memorial service for the victims‚ said that critical matters that had come to the fore in the raid in relation to crime intelligence‚ technology‚ tactical training and security measures at police stations would come under scrutiny at the envisaged meeting.

He said the committee also welcomed the special debate on the incident scheduled to take place on Wednesday in the National Assembly.

