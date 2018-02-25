Speculation that the ANC would bow to pressure from former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu’s lobbyists to give him a senior government position has effectively been quashed by the organisation.

Addressing members of the media just before the start of a one-day ANC national executive (NEC) meeting in Irene‚ south of Pretoria‚ on Sunday‚ ANC secretary general Ace Magashule revealed that Mchunu had been appointed the head of organising in the party along with ANC NorthWest provincial secretary Dakota Legoete.

"Indeed Senzo is going to be part of chairing. He will be full time as well as Dakota Legoete because in the ANC we need some of the comrades to be full time so Senzo and Dakota Legoete will be full time in organising‚" he said.

Mchunu was forced to resign in 2015 after losing the ANC’s provincial leadership race to Sihle Zikalala. The ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee has since been dissolved.