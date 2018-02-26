Main opposition parties in the Free State will boycott Premier Ace Magashule’s state of the province address on Tuesday.

The Democratic Alliance‚ Economic Freedom Fighters and the Freedom Front Plus in the Free State legislature have taken a decision to boycott Magashule’s address‚ scheduled for tomorrow evening in his home town of Parys.

The opposition parties will also not be party to the Sopa debate and the budget speech to be delivered later this month.

The DA’s Roy Jankielsohn‚ leader of the official opposition in the legislature‚ said: “The DA cannot in good conscience add legitimacy to the premiership of a severely compromised individual. In addition to hosting an expensive farewell function disguised as a Sopa event‚ the Free State legislature has failed to effectively hold Magashule to account for the numerous allegations of maladministration and corruption that surround his administration.

“It is just grandstanding on his part and a very expensive farewell party.”

He added that Magashule did not deserve to deliver a state of the province address.

“The people of the Free State deserve better and the DA will work towards bringing a new beginning to the province which would be characterised by good governance‚ economic growth‚ job creation and quality service delivery to all‚” said Jankielsohn.