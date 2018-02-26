David Mabuza to be sworn in as MP

ANC deputy president David "DD" Mabuza is due to be sworn in as one of the party's new MPs on Tuesday.

Officials also said former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize was among new MPs who would take their oath of office on Tuesday.

This is the clearest indication yet that Mabuza is likely to be appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the deputy president of the country.

Shortly after his election as ANC deputy president at the party's national congress in December last year‚ there were indications that Mabuza did not expect to be appointed as the deputy president of the country immediately‚ with some saying he had preferred to complete his term as Mpumalanga premier in 2019.