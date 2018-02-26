IN FULL | Ramaphosa hires and fires - read his Cabinet reshuffle speech

Read his full speech below:

Fellow South Africans,

I have decided to make certain changes in the composition of the National Executive.

These changes are intended to ensure that national government is better equipped to implement the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the State of the Nation Address.

In making these changes, I have been conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation.

As indicated in the state of the nation address, we have begun a review of the configuration, size and number of national Ministries and Departments.