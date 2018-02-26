Mosery said political killings have been a serious concern for the Electoral Commission because of their impact on the voting public and how they impair the public’s enthusiasm to participate in constitutional democracy.

He revealed that the money spent in holding repeated by-elections was beyond the number of planned and budgeted by-elections. It is estimated that between R120‚000 and R140‚000 is spent on one by-election but that depends on the number of voters and other factors.

“Noting the assumptions‚ allegations‚ scientific views on reasons for political killings or political violence it is within each and every citizen of this province to ensure political tolerance and violence to be put to a stop. It is our submission that we will continue to perform our mandate to promote a climate of conducive to free and fair elections‚” said Mosery.

He told the commission that in the period from 2011 to December 2017‚ a total of 502 sitting councillors were replaced in KwaZulu-Natal.