Mabuza hired, Nene’s back as Ramaphosa shakes up Cabinet

David Mabuza has been named the new deputy president of South Africa as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his national executive.

Mabuza is also Ramaphosa's deputy in the African National Congress.

"These changes are intended to insure that national government is better equipped to continue implementing the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the state of the nation address," Ramaphosa said in a televised address on Monday night.

The president said a review of the number of ministries and departments had started, and he would maintain the existing structure of government departments until the review was completed.

Speaking an hour and a half later than expected, Ramaphosa made a host of changes to his Cabinet, including the appointment of Nhlanhla Nene as the new finance minister – once he is sworn in on Tuesday in Parliament.