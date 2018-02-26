Ramaphosa swings the axe, cuts 13 from Zuma's Cabinet

He added: “I have been conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation.”



An interesting development in Ramaphosa’s Cabinet is the return of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, reappointed to the position after being controversially fired in 2015.



The ANC welcomed Ramaphosa’s announcement.



“As the ANC, we particularly commend the president for having exercised this prerogative in consultation with the national officials of the ANC and our alliance partners,” spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement.

"Undoubtedly, this act of giving due regard to the resolutions of the ANC, in the exercise of the prerogative bestowed upon the president, lays a strong foundation for greater alignment and cooperation between the ANC and its cadres deployed in government.”