Ramaphosa swings the axe, cuts 13 from Zuma's Cabinet
Ten ministers and three deputies who served under former president Jacob Zuma have been axed.
In announcing his inaugural Cabinet on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa not only named his deputy in the African National Congress (ANC), David Mabuza, as deputy president but also wielded the axe to remove many of those who had served under his predecessor.
Among those fired by Ramaphosa were Bongani Bongo (who had only been in his position as minister of state security for four months), Nathi Nhleko, Fikile Mbalula, David Mahlobo, Faith Muthambi, Des van Rooyen, Mosebenzi Zwane, Joe Maswanganyi, Hlengiwe Mkhize, and Lynne Brown.
Ramaphosa announced the changes to the media shortly after 10pm on Monday evening at the Union Buildings. He said the changes he had made to the executive were to ensure the government was better equipped to implement its mandate.
“These changes are intended to ensure that the national government is better equipped to implement the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the state of the nation address,” he said.
He added: “I have been conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation.”
An interesting development in Ramaphosa’s Cabinet is the return of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, reappointed to the position after being controversially fired in 2015.
The ANC welcomed Ramaphosa’s announcement.
“As the ANC, we particularly commend the president for having exercised this prerogative in consultation with the national officials of the ANC and our alliance partners,” spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement.
"Undoubtedly, this act of giving due regard to the resolutions of the ANC, in the exercise of the prerogative bestowed upon the president, lays a strong foundation for greater alignment and cooperation between the ANC and its cadres deployed in government.”
He said the ANC congratulated deputy president-elect Mabuza and other members who were appointed to the Cabinet.
Below are the changes announced by Ramaphosa on Monday.
Deputy president
- David Mabuza
Ministers
- Communications: Nomvula Mokonyane
- Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Zweli Mkhize
- Energy: Jeff Radebe
- Finance: Nhlanhla Nene
- Higher Education and Training: Naledi Pandor
- Home Affairs: Malusi Gigaba
- Human Settlements: Nomaindia Mfeketo
- International Relations and Cooperation: Lindiwe Sisulu
- Mineral Resources: Gwede Mantashe
- Police: Bheki Cele
- Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan
- Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo
- Public Works: Thulas Nxesi
- Rural Development and Land Reform: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
- Science and Technology: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane
- Social Development: Susan Shabangu
- Sport and Recreation: Tokozile Xasa
- State Security: Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
- The Presidency – Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
- The Presidency – Women: Bathabile Dlamini
- Tourism: Derek Hanekom
- Transport: Blade Nzimande
- Water and Sanitation: Gugile Nkwinti
Ministers (still to be sworn in as MPs)
- Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Zweli Mkhize
- Finance: Nhlanhla Nene
Deputy ministers
- Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Sfiso Buthelezi
- Communications: Pinky Kekana
- Finance: Mondli Gungubele
- Public Service and Administration: Chana Pilane-Majeke
- Small Business Development: Cassel Mathale
- Public Enterprises: Vacant
- Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency: Vacant
Deputy minister (still to be sworn in as MP)
- International Relations and Cooperation: Reginah Mhaule
