ANC to get new MPs - including the deputy president of the country
Parliament will get seven new ANC members on Tuesday‚ one of whom will be the new deputy president of the country.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday evening that David Mabuza would be his deputy once he was sworn into Parliament.
Two of the other new MPs have been appointed ministers‚ with Zweli Mkhize leading cooperative governance and traditional affairs and Nhlanhla Nene returning at the helm of the finance ministry.
Regina Mhaule has been announced as a deputy minister and she‚ too‚ will be sworn into Parliament on Tuesday.
The ANC said the swearing-in would take place at 12.30pm.
Ramaphosa appointed ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe as mineral resources minister. However‚ he will not be a MP as the president is allowed to appoint two ministers and deputy minister who are not MPs.
Besides Nene‚ two other ministers who were fired by former president Jacob Zuma have made a comeback. Blade Nzimande has been appointed as transport minister while Derek Hanekom returns as tourism minister.
Among the ministers and deputy ministers who have been axed, at least five have been linked to allegations of state capture: Mosebenzi Zwane‚ Des van Rooyen‚ Lynne Brown‚ Faith Muthambi and Ben Martins.
The security cluster got a shake-up with a new minister of police‚ Bheki Cele; a new minister of state security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba; and Malusi Gigaba returning to home affairs.
International relations has a new minister‚ Lindiwe Sisulu‚ and a new deputy minister in Mhaule.
There are two vacancies in the executive‚ the position of deputy minister of public enterprises and deputy minister in the presidency‚ that have not yet been filled.
