Parliament will get seven new ANC members on Tuesday‚ one of whom will be the new deputy president of the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday evening that David Mabuza would be his deputy once he was sworn into Parliament.

Two of the other new MPs have been appointed ministers‚ with Zweli Mkhize leading cooperative governance and traditional affairs and Nhlanhla Nene returning at the helm of the finance ministry.