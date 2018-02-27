President Cyril Ramaphosa's rejigged cabinet has been celebrated by some and scorned by others.

The ANC and its political allies were predictably supportive of the move‚ which was done in consultation with the Tripartite Alliance‚ including the SA Communist Party and trade union federation Cosatu.

The DA‚ EFF and UDM were less complimentary. All three criticised Ramaphosa for not being tough enough on those accused of wrongdoing. The return of Pravin Gordhan and Nhlanhla Nene was welcomed‚ but that was where the praise ended.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of his new cabinet this evening illustrates that the problem in our nation lies with the ANC itself‚" said DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

"The ministers who make up Ramaphosa's compromised and partially captured cabinet show what we've known all along – it's about the ANC and connected cadres first‚ and the interests of South Africa second."