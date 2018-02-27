The DA has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle‚ saying he had put the ANC first.

Read the full statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of his new cabinet this evening illustrates that the problem in our nation lies with the ANC itself. The ministers who make up Ramaphosa’s compromised and partially captured cabinet show what we’ve known all along – it’s about the ANC and connected cadres first‚ and the interests of South Africa second.

The cabinet remains filled with compromised ministers‚ Gupta loyalists‚ and corruption accused. The quicker we remove the ANC from government‚ the quicker our nation will reach its true potential.

The decision to retain the bloated‚ oversized cabinet means Ramaphosa has failed to seize this first opportunity to cut the size of cabinet. We should not have to wait for a review study to cut the waste. If Ramaphosa cut the cabinet to 15 ministries‚ we could have saved billions of rands and avoided a VAT hike altogether.

Tonight we saw the fatal compromise Cyril Ramaphosa made at Nasrec exposed for all to see‚ as David Mabuza will be sworn in as the Deputy President of South Africa. Ramaphosa’s decision to side with scandal-ridden Mabuza undermines the integrity of his stated commitment to fight corruption and rebuild from the tatters of the Zuma decade.

There is no doubt that David Mabuza is unfit to be the Deputy President of South Africa. During his two decades in office‚ he has been at the centre of a string of controversies – ranging from blatant corruption to violent thuggery. It is terrifying that Mabuza has been accused of creating his own personal fiefdom in Mpumalanga‚ where he ruled with terror and intimidation.

He has been accused of having his own personal “military” which have allegedly been responsible for numerous political killings in Mpumalanga. The victims of the killings have for the most part been those who have spoken out against the vast corruption in Mpumalanga‚ or have posed a threat to his business interests.