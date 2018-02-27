“I am here Mr President to speak about those women and girls who have a very long time been forced to keep silent about the struggle they face‚ just to breath‚” she added.

She went further‚ saying she also spoke for the widows and orphans of Marikana mineworkers who perished under a hail of bullets from police for demanding a living wage.

Ngwenya would know about some of these struggles‚ having served as an acting secretary of the EFF in the North West‚ where the 2012 shooting took place.

The party sees Marikana as its birthplace and has continuously criticised Ramaphosa for his role in the tragedy.

And it was no surprise when Ngwenya placed the blame on Ramaphosa’s doorstep‚ saying the officers were encouraged by his call for “concomitant action against the striking workers”.

Following the tragedy‚ it was revealed that as a non-executive director of the mining company Lonmin at the time when police opened fire on striking mine workers‚ killing 34 people‚ Ramaphosa had written to the then police minister‚ Nathi Mthethwa‚ calling for “concomitant action” against the mineworkers‚

Speaking to the Sunday Times‚ Ngwenya said although she was glad Ramaphosa had committed to compensate the families affected by the tragedy‚ he was not happy about his commitment on women’s issues.

“I would have thought that he would have given some concrete promises on the way forward and just give some clarity to women of South Africa ‘that we have heard the outcry and we will make certain that things change”‚ she said.

Ngwenya says she has always had a heart for women and girls’ issues even before joining the EFF.