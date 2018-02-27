Politics

Reshuffle proves ANC can't be saved: EFF

27 February 2018 - 08:33 By Timeslive
Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Charl Devenish

The EFF has condemned new cabinet appointments as a continuation of the old guard.

The EFF rejects the cabinet reshuffle announced by Ramaphosa this evening. We view it as a mere realignment of corrupt and state capture delinquent ministers. No one‚ with the best interests of South Africa today‚ could have Malusi Gigaba‚ Nomvula Mokonyane‚ Bathabile Dlamini as cabinet members and ministers.

Bathabile Dlamini has essentially been rewarded with a promotion into the presidency regardless of the fact that she nearly collapsed the social grants system for the poor. Above all is Gigaba‚ whose state capture crimes come close to treason as he facilitated the handing over of state institutions to a foreign nationals in the form of the Guptas. To keep such characters in the cabinet is a direct rejection of the constitutional order; Gigaba lied under oath‚ in a court of law.

Ramaphosa has bowed to factional pressure in the ANC proving that he is presiding over a kleptocratic collective that cannot be saved. His inability to dispense with individuals implicated in corruption is evidence that no one can save ANC from corruption. It is entangled for good.

We call on the people of South Africa to reject the entire ANC and vote it all out in 2019. We warned that Ramaphosa is only interested in careerism‚ and has no demonstrable history of integrity and fighting corruption.

Nevertheless‚ we welcome changes in finance; the appointment of Nhlanhla Nene is a reaffirmation of confidence in black and African leadership.

