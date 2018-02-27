The EFF has condemned new cabinet appointments as a continuation of the old guard.

Read the full statement.

The EFF rejects the cabinet reshuffle announced by Ramaphosa this evening. We view it as a mere realignment of corrupt and state capture delinquent ministers. No one‚ with the best interests of South Africa today‚ could have Malusi Gigaba‚ Nomvula Mokonyane‚ Bathabile Dlamini as cabinet members and ministers.

Bathabile Dlamini has essentially been rewarded with a promotion into the presidency regardless of the fact that she nearly collapsed the social grants system for the poor. Above all is Gigaba‚ whose state capture crimes come close to treason as he facilitated the handing over of state institutions to a foreign nationals in the form of the Guptas. To keep such characters in the cabinet is a direct rejection of the constitutional order; Gigaba lied under oath‚ in a court of law.