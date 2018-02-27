The Democratic Alliance says the claim by former finance minister Malusi Gigaba that the poor will be protected from the VAT increase is “untrue”.

The DA’s shadow minister of social development Bridget Masango went shopping in Tembisa in Ekurhuleni‚ on Tuesday to determine if the R410 child grant would be enough to cover basic food costs.

“The DA showed that the R410 child grant is not sustainable‚ as we were only able to buy some items‚ including‚ 1kg chicken‚ 5kg maize meal‚ 250g tea‚ 2 packets of soup‚ 2.5kg sugar‚ 2.5kg cake flour‚ 2l cooking oil‚ 2kg rice‚ 2 cans pilchards‚ 2 of mixed vegetables‚ 2.5kg samp and 1kg brown beans. This is not even enough to fill young tummies for a month‚ let alone fill a trolley‚ and it excluded some basic essentials children need‚” Masango said on Tuesday.