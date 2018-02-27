Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema will on Tuesday lead a motion on expropriation of land without compensation in Parliament.

Eighty-five minutes have been set aside to consider the draft resolution at a plenary sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

In the resolution‚ the party proposes that an ad hoc committee be established to review and amend Section 25 of the constitution to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation and that public hearings be held to canvass the views of ordinary South Africans‚ policy makers‚ civil society organisations and academics.

The ad hoc committee should‚ according to the EFF‚ comprise 11 members; six from the ANC‚ two from the DA‚ one from the EFF and two from other parties.

The party also proposes that there be “necessary constitutional amendments with regards to the kind of future land tenure regime needed‚ and to necessity of the state being a custodian of all South Africans”.