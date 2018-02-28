ANC confirms Mbalula's move to Luthuli House

"This appointment follows a decision of the special national executive committee (NEC) meeting held on Sunday February 24 2018‚ to deploy several chairpersons of committees to Luthuli House in line with resolutions of successive national conferences to expand and strengthen the organisation’s capacity to execute the tasks and demands of the current phase of the revolution‚" Duarte said in a statement.

Mbalula had announced his move on social media last week just hours ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a Cabinet reshuffle.

"I accept to b reshuffled ‚ Luthuli house will b my next calling [sic]‚" he tweeted.

"I support the president reshuffle ‚ Personally I think BHEKI Cele will do a fantastic job YES I didn't expect to b removed but I accept the change [sic]‚" he said of his successor.