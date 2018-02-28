Politics

ANC confirms Mbalula's move to Luthuli House

28 February 2018 - 15:51 By Naledi Shange
Fikile Mbalula.
Fikile Mbalula.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

The ANC on Wednesday confirmed that former minister of police Fikile Mbalula had been redeployed to Luthuli House with immediate effect.

Mbalula would take up the position of head of elections‚ said Jessie Duarte‚ deputy secretary general of the party.

"This appointment follows a decision of the special national executive committee (NEC) meeting held on Sunday February 24 2018‚ to deploy several chairpersons of committees to Luthuli House in line with resolutions of successive national conferences to expand and strengthen the organisation’s capacity to execute the tasks and demands of the current phase of the revolution‚" Duarte said in a statement.

Mbalula had announced his move on social media last week just hours ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a Cabinet reshuffle.

"I accept to b reshuffled ‚ Luthuli house will b my next calling [sic]‚" he tweeted.

"I support the president reshuffle ‚ Personally I think BHEKI Cele will do a fantastic job YES I didn't expect to b removed but I accept the change [sic]‚" he said of his successor.

READ MORE:

The night careers were sent to sleep with the fishes

Monday night’s cabinet reshuffle clarified a few things.
Politics
12 hours ago

Zuma's decision to resign was an act of bravery‚ says Zulu monarch

Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has described former president Jacob Zuma's decision to resign as head of state as an act of bravery.
Politics
1 day ago

Cabinet reshuffle: New dawn or new yawn?

President Cyril Ramaphosa's rejigged cabinet has been celebrated by some and scorned by others.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ANC confirms Mbalula's move to Luthuli House Politics
  2. DNA results confirm charred remains belong to missing Durban escort South Africa
  3. Large sums of money drained from account of couple linked to Isis South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Cyril had his reasons | Was Noakes wrong? | Tom Eaton, ... Ideas
  5. EFF flexing its muscle by threatening to remove PE mayor: Analysts Politics

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X