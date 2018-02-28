Beginning of the end for the DA-EFF relationship?

EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema shocked Parliament on Tuesday when he indicated that the party was planning on removing one of the mayors of the three metros in which it has supported the DA. During an EFF-sponsored motion on the expropriation of land without compensation‚ he said the party would push for a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip as a "warning shot" aimed at getting the DA to show their commitment their hardline approach to land reformation.

"On April 6‚ the day of Jan van Riebeecks' arrival‚ the day of the formation of the PAC [Pan Africanist Congress] of Robert Sobukwe and the hanging of Solomon Mahlangu…in honour of these people and also as a demonstration of the seriousness about this issue of land‚ we will be passing a motion of no confidence in the mayor as a warning shot to the DA‚" said Malema.